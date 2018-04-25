Home > Sports > Football >

We are monitoring Albert Adomah-Ibrahim Tanko


Ghanaian Players Abroad We are monitoring Albert Adomah-Ibrahim Tanko

Black Stars Assistant Coach has stated that his technical team are monitoring Albert Adomah

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Black Stars Assistant Coach of the Black Stars Ibrahim Tanko has stated that he and his technical outfit are keeping tabs on Ghanaian forward Albert Adomah.

The 40 year old Ex Black Stars player was speaking to Daniel Koranteng of Citi Fm as he spoke on the forward.

READ ALSO:Albert Adomah named Players' Player of the Season

“He is doing well and we are monitoring him. You can recall Coach Kwesi Appiah was in London to visit some of the players. I am sure coach had a look at him during his time there.”

Albert Adomah has scored 14 goals in 37 games and has been able to do that coming from the Right Wing.

Ibrahim Tanko did state emphatically that he would be allowed to play in the role he feels comfortable in the role supposing he is called back into the Ghana Black Stars setup

"For his position where he feels better is where we will make him play if he is given the chance and we hope he keeps scoring as he did for his club."

READ ALSO:Albert Adomah named in English Championship Team

Albert Adomah won the Aston Villa Players’ Player of the Year Award

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: GFA says the Zylofon deal will benefit all football lovers in Ghana Ghana Premier League GFA says the Zylofon deal will benefit all football lovers in Ghana
Football: Marseille host Salzburg eyeing return to European glory days Football Marseille host Salzburg eyeing return to European glory days
Football: Football league satisfied over Mendes role at Wolves Football Football league satisfied over Mendes role at Wolves
UEFA Champions League: Mohammed Salah sets new African record in Champions League UEFA Champions League Mohammed Salah sets new African record in Champions League
Football: Spartak get stadium ban for racism, Zenit fined $1,600 Football Spartak get stadium ban for racism, Zenit fined $1,600
GFA President: Stop being Issa Hayatou and move on, Sefa Kayi tells Nyantakyi GFA President Stop being Issa Hayatou and move on, Sefa Kayi tells Nyantakyi

Recommended Videos

Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president
Let's Talk Sports: Would you advice your relative to play women's football in Ghana? Let's Talk Sports Would you advice your relative to play women's football in Ghana?



Top Articles

1 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
2 Private Road Sheyi Adebayor completes road project leading to his...bullet
3 Video Adebayor celebrates construction of private road in Togobullet
4 Black Stars Huddersfied striker Collin Quaner chooses to play for...bullet
5 Premier League List of past winners of the PFA Player of the Yearbullet
6 Sad News Ex-Kotoko & Ghana U20 star dies after collapsing in...bullet
7 Breaking News George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice Presidentbullet
8 Europe's Topscorer Salah leads Messi in the run for...bullet
9 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid trio touch down in...bullet
10 English Premier League Christian Atsu ruled out of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
4 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
5 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
6 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
9 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

At UPSA Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law conferred on CAF President Ahmad
Mounted police escort a coach carrying the Liverpool team to the Champions League first leg semi-final against Roma at Anfield stadium
Football Liverpool fan fighting for his life after assault by Roma fans
President Akufo-Addo giving a speech at UPSA
Doctorate Degree Ghana's President Akufo-Addo present at ceremony honouring CAF President Ahmad Ahmad
At UPSA Nyantakyi, Kwesi Appiah and other football officials to support CAF President's doctorate degree ceremony