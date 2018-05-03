Home > Sports > Football >

Wednesday results of GPL match day 11


Ghana Premier League Wednesday results of GPL match day 11

Kotoko suffered a 1-3 defeat against Karela, Hearts were held to a goalless draw by Liberty Professionals

WAFA earned their first away league victory in the ongoing campaign by beating Berekum Chelsea 1-2

AshantiGold 1-0  Techiman Eleven Wonders

Scorer: Latif Anabila

 

Berekum Chelsea  1-2 WAFA

Scorer: Evans Obeng: Francis Debrah, Charles Boateng

Bechem United 3-3 Elmina Sharks

Adama Diabate, Hafiz Konkoni 2 goals: Benjamin Tweneboah 2 goals, Felix Addo

 

Karela Fc 3-1 Asante Kotoko

Scorer: Imoro Ibrahim, Abdul Ishmael Ganiu, Maxwell Baako Songne Yacouba]

 

Hearts of Oak  0-0 Liberty Professionals

 

Dreams FC 3-2 Inter Allies

Scorer: Eric Gawu, Leonard Owusu 2 goals: Victorien Adebayor 2 goals

 

Fixtures for Wednesday

Dwarfs vs Medeama Sc on Thursday

WA All Stars vs Aduana Stars on Thursday.

