Gareth Bale says he will want to be a golfer after retirement

Gareth Bale reveals what he will like to venture into golf after he retires as he reveals his new backyard golf course

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has revealed that he is likely to play golf in the next 20 years after he has finally hanged his boots

The 28 year old is a huge fan of the sport and has acquired a golf course in his backyard.

The skipper of the Welsh national team is a huge fun of the sport and has always wanted to have a facility of that nature in his home.

'As I moved here I had a lovely bit of land here and I had something I really wanted to do with it and decided that I would love to make a dream come true and build a mini golf course in my house.

Gareth Bale also expressed delight in the location he chose to develop the golf course.

'From a plain piece of land to build what we now it was a lot of hard work and a lot of craftsmanship. It's a lot better than I ever thought it could be and I'm just so happy I've got it here now and so happy that I chose Southwest Greens.'

Bale spoke about his possible ambition of being a golfer after he retires from football

 'In fact, I'm obsessed with it. I've not really thought about what I'll be doing in 20 years when I'm retired from football, but, hopefully, I will be playing golf.'    

Gareth Bale was part of the Welsh team that won the Celebrity Cup against Ireland,Scotland and England in 2015.

