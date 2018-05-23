Kotoko coast past Elmina Sharks

news

Asante Kotoko put up a strong performance to beat Elmina Sharks 2-0 at Week 13 of the Zylofon Cash Premier League

This victory by the Porcupine Warriors was inspired by Emmanuel Gyamfi and new boy Yacouba Songne victory at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday

The game started with pressure on Paa Kwesi Fabin’s men and the Porcupines as they trailed Sharks in the league table.

However the record league winners responded in style and to assert themselves as on of the prima donnas in Ghana football.

Despite their superiority, Kotoko needed to wait until the 62 minute of the game to get their first goal by kind courtesy Emmanuel Gyamfi.

The new fan favorite Yacouba Songne scored a second to seal victory in the 76 minute.

The win sees Kotoko leapfrog on the Zylofon Cash Premier League log to sixth position and three points behind the top spot.

This as well got Elmina Sharks to drop to seventh.

In other results, league leaders Medeama lost away to Berekum Chelsea by 2-1.

However, Ashgold who occupied the second spot coming into this round of matches were knocked of their perch as they lost to Ebusua Dwarfs.