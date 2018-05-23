Home > Sports >

Kotoko coast past Elmina Sharks


Zylofon Cash Premier League Kotoko coast past Elmina Sharks

Kotoko move to 6th as they beat Elmina Sharks by 2-0

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Asante Kotoko put up a strong performance to beat Elmina Sharks 2-0 at Week 13 of the Zylofon Cash Premier League

This victory by the Porcupine Warriors was inspired by Emmanuel Gyamfi and new boy Yacouba Songne victory at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday

The game started with pressure on Paa Kwesi Fabin’s men and the Porcupines as they trailed Sharks in the league table.

READ ALSO:GFA orders abandoned game to be replayed

However the record league winners responded in style and to assert themselves as on of the prima donnas in Ghana football.

Despite their superiority, Kotoko needed to wait until the 62 minute of the game to get their first goal by kind courtesy Emmanuel Gyamfi.

The new fan favorite Yacouba Songne scored a second to seal victory in the 76 minute.

The win sees Kotoko leapfrog on the Zylofon Cash Premier League log to sixth position and three points behind the top spot.

This as well got Elmina Sharks to drop to seventh.

In other results, league leaders Medeama lost away to Berekum Chelsea by 2-1.

READ ALSO:Here’s how much jail term Kwesi Nyantakyi could get for defrauding by false pretence

However, Ashgold who occupied the second spot coming into this round of matches were knocked of their perch as they lost to Ebusua Dwarfs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Results and scorers on match day 13 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on match day 13
Football: Ancelotti replaces Sarri with promise to end Napoli's 28-year title wait Football Ancelotti replaces Sarri with promise to end Napoli's 28-year title wait
Football: Empty feeling as troubled Ajaccio slump to play-off loss Football Empty feeling as troubled Ajaccio slump to play-off loss
Football: Neymar's return 'better than expected' - Brazil physical trainer Football Neymar's return 'better than expected' - Brazil physical trainer
Football: Iniesta says going to 'new home' Japan Football Iniesta says going to 'new home' Japan
Football: Andres Iniesta says going to 'new home' Japan Football Andres Iniesta says going to 'new home' Japan

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Local News: Deputy Chief of Staff speaks on the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Deputy Chief of Staff speaks on the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Asamoah Gyan Narrates This is the true story behind Castro's disappearancebullet
2 Jackpot Ghanaian pensioner wins GHS38K in Betway Jackpotbullet
3 Sports Check out the popular sports journalists and their favourite...bullet
4 2018 Winter Olympics Ghana Olympic Committee endorses Akwasi Frimpongbullet
5 Breaking News Ex-Black Queens striker is deadbullet
6 Richmond Boakye-Yiadom Ghanaian striker set to join Chinese...bullet
7 Anas tried to bribe me twice – Kofi Manubullet
8 Photos Here are photos of Emmanuel Adebayor's luxurious...bullet
9 VIDEO Zylofon media to sponsor Ghana Premier Leaguebullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Standard Liege interested in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Sports Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitmentbullet
2 Video Watch Raphael Dwamena's sublime goal in Swiss Super Leaguebullet

Sports

Zylofon Cash Premier League GFA orders abandoned game to be replayed
Kwesi Nyantakyi's Corruption Investigation President Akufo-Addo breached confidentiality agreement-Kweku Baako
Monaco's Colombian forward Radamel Falcao has been fined for tax evasion in Spain
Football Spanish court hits Falcao with 9-million euro tax bill
Ghanaian Players Abroad Nwanko Kanu is my idol- Thomas Partey