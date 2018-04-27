Ghana Swimming Association President suspended

news

Mr Theophilus Edzie has been suspended from the Ghana Swimming Federation amidst ongoing investigation on the 2018 Commonwealth Games visa scandal.

The federation suspended its president with regards to abuse of power in relation to 2018 Commonwealth Games which saw 60 Ghanaians deported from Australia.

The incident has led to suspension of individuals by the President of Ghana which include Deputy Sports Minister Pius Enam Hadzide, Director-General of the National Sports Authority Robert Sarfo Mensah and the Board Chairman of National Sports Authority Kwadwo Baah Agyemang.

The decision from the Ghana Swimming Association stems from rumors of Mr Edzie including 16 names to the original 10 names from the Swimming Federation.

The statement released by the Ghana Swimming Association accused Mr Edzie of booking hotel reservations in Australia for people who are not members of the federation as well as adding names of relatives who were not a part of the Federation.

The Association stated that its decision was in line with regulations of the global swimming body, FINA and that Edzie had to provide answers to all queries put before him.

Below is the statement released by Theophilus Edzie: