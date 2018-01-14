Popular sports journalists and their favourite LOCAL teams

news

Sports journalism is the essential element of many news media organizations.

Sports writers, presenters, commentators, broadcasters and producers…just like you and me, support football teams.

But which sports journalist supports which team? Find out below…

Kwabena Yeboah

Now president of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), the veteran sports journalist is a staunch supporter of Asante Kotoko.

Carl Tuffour

Carl has followed the game for over 20 years. He is one of the best sports broadcasters the nation has produced. The ‘Sunday Night Live’ host is very passionate about Asante Kotoko.

Michael Oti Adjei

He has worked as a sports journalist across various mediums including TV3 Network and as a sports correspondent for the BBC World Service. Oti Adjei is also a part-time worker/writer for Kwese TV. His favourite football club in Ghana is Asante Kotoko.

Patrick Osei Agyemang

He doesn’t even need any introduction. The ‘Fire for Fire’ host is a loyal fan of Asante Kotoko.

Godfred Akoto Boafo

The ace Ghanaian Sports journalist is part of the board members of Liberty Professionals but sources close to the former Citi FM and Editor for Business Insider have disclosed that Akoto is a die-hard fan of Asante Kotoko

Gary-Al Smith

The young Ghanaian sports journalist reports locally and for international media – with a focus on African football. He is also a global shaper and a UNICEF ambassador. Gary’s work in covering the 2015 African Cup for the BBC and, particularly, Al Jazeera ensured he was one of the most visible Ghanaian journalists on the global scene. But in Ghana, Gary admires Hearts of Oak a lot.

Kofi Asare Brako

It is not a secret that ‘Abatay’ is a die-hard Kotoko fan.

Moses Antwi Benefo – PJ Moseey

One of the best radio sports presenters in Ghana. PJ has worked for Hit FM, Asempa FM, Metro FM and currently with Happy FM. He admires Asante Kotoko a lot.

Nutifafa Attah

The host for Ghana’s most popular television football show, Football 360, is a devoted fan of Hearts of Oak.

Dan Kweku Yeboah

The head of sports at Peace FM and Managing editor for Ghanasportsonline.com is a die-hard Kotoko fan.

Saddick Adams ‘Sports Obama’

The Atinka FM sports journalist is best known for his investigative sports journalism however, that doesn’t stop him from supporting his favourite club Hearts of Oak.

Henry Asante Twum

He’s previously worked for Tema Youth as Communication Director and is currently with Dreams FC but the team he actually supports is Asante Kotoko