The new report which is by Sustainable Development Solutions Network, a global initiative for the United Nations, ranks 156 countries by how happy their citizens think they are.

The 7th World Happiness Report focuses on happiness and the community: how happiness has evolved over the past dozen years, with a focus on the technologies, social norms, conflicts and government policies that have driven those changes.

According to the report published on Wednesday to commemorate the World Happiness Day, Mauritius, Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana and Ivory Coast are the five happiest countries in Africa.

1. South Sudan

Africa: 1

World: 156

2. Central African Republic

Africa: 2

World: 155

3. Tanzania

Africa: 3

World: 153

4. Rwanda

Africa: 4

World: 152

5. Malawi

Africa: 5

World: 150

6. Botswana

Africa: 6

World: 148

7. Zimbabwe

Africa: 7

World: 146

8. Burundi

Africa: 8

World: 145

9. Lesotho

Africa: 9

World: 144

10. Madagascar

Africa: 10

World: 143