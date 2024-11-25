I tried committing suicide while in jail - Showboy recounts journey

When I was sentenced to do fifteen years, I asked my cellmates about the years they were spending inside, and it motivated me a bit. An inmate called me a monkey, and it provoked me to fight him. I was then taken to the bunker. I stayed there for fourteen days without contacting anyone. The food they gave me was a mess. I had to fall in love with myself because I was thinking of killing myself. My mother didn’t even know I was in prison, but I knew someone might tell her because the news went worldwide. I tore the bedsheet they gave me to form a rope and hang myself. I tried so many times, but I couldn’t do it. I was filled with regret