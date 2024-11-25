I tried committing suicide while in jail - Showboy recounts journey

Ghanaian socialite Samuel Safo, popularly known as Showboy, has revealed the struggles he faced while in prison following his arrest for stabbing the late Junior US.
In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show on 23rd November 2024, Showboy expressed his deep regret and feelings of disappointment, admitting that he even attempted to take his own life.
When I was sentenced to do fifteen years, I asked my cellmates about the years they were spending inside, and it motivated me a bit. An inmate called me a monkey, and it provoked me to fight him. I was then taken to the bunker. I stayed there for fourteen days without contacting anyone. The food they gave me was a mess. I had to fall in love with myself because I was thinking of killing myself. My mother didn’t even know I was in prison, but I knew someone might tell her because the news went worldwide. I tore the bedsheet they gave me to form a rope and hang myself. I tried so many times, but I couldn’t do it. I was filled with regret
Showboy also revealed how he managed to stay active on social media while in prison and disclosed that he was romantically involved with a prison officer.
I had a prison officer who was my girlfriend. One morning, I woke up, and my phone was under my pillow. They had written on it, ‘call this number.’ That was how I was able to come online. But my cellmates beat me and took it from me. That phone cost around $5,000 in prison, I am not kidding. How things cost inside the jail differs from outside
Background
Showboy was arrested in 2019 after a confrontation with Junior US in the United States. In a previous interview with Fifii Pratt on Kingdom FM, Showboy explained that Junior US was not his friend and had disrespected him upon their introduction by Criss Waddle.
According to Showboy, the altercation began when Junior US failed to pay him money he owed and instead offered laptops for sale. The disagreement escalated into a violent brawl, during which Junior US allegedly attacked him with a knife, leaving him no choice but to retaliate. Showboy admitted to stabbing Junior US during the fight but denied any involvement in his death, which he claimed resulted from a later attack by some women, as reported in the news.