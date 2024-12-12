'Mrs Basintale? Please, I’m taken!' – Malik Basintale rejects admirers

The Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Malik Basintale, has clarified his relationship status, revealing that he is in a committed relationship.
In an exclusive interview on TV3’s Ghana Decides programme, Basintale, fondly referred to as "The Basintale Boy," addressed a viewer’s inquiry about his marital status.
I go on TikTok and you see somebody has said, 'The Basintale lady,' 'Mrs Basintale.' Please, I am taken. Leave me in peace.
Basintale appeared on Ghana Decides to discuss post-election issues and the next NDC administration’s plans. During his appearance, numerous women called into the show, openly expressing their admiration for him. A visibly amused but firm Basintale responded, reiterating his taken status.
Known for his fiery speeches, confidence, and outspoken nature, Malik Basintale has become a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics. His tall, dark, and charismatic personality, combined with his online presence—often featuring stylish motorbike rides—has endeared him to a significant audience, particularly among women.
Basintale’s remarks came ahead of a crucial meeting between the transition teams of the NDC and the outgoing government at Jubilee House, aimed at ensuring a smooth transfer of power.
The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Jean Mensa, on December 9,2024 declared H.E. John Dramani Mahama as President-Elect of the Republic of Ghana following the Presidential Election that took place on 7th December, 2024.
The former President won the Election with 56.55% of valid votes cast.The Declaration was made by the Chairperson of the Commission, who addressed a major press conference together with her deputies as well the rest of the members of the 7-Member Commission.
The Chairperson declared former President John Dramani Mahama President-Elect, saying:“I have the singular honour as the Returning Officer of the 2024 Presidential Election to declare His Excellency John Dramani Mahama as the winner of the 2024 Presidential Election and the President-Elect of the Republic of Ghana, with a total percentage of 56.55%. Congratulations, Sir. It is finished!”