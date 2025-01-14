Prophet threatens Sarkodie with poverty curse over alleged jab at President Mahama

Prophet Mensah has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Ghana’s renowned rapper, Sarkodie, demanding he apologise to President John Dramani Mahama for what the prophet perceives as a disrespectful remark.

Sarkodie’s recent statement, "Back to Gari soakings like we never left," shared on Instagram after President Mahama’s inauguration, has sparked controversy.

The prophet, in a viral video, is seen boiling a mixture of herbs in a rubber bucket over a fire, vowing to cast “total poverty” upon Sarkodie and his family if the rapper fails to apologise within the given timeframe.

Sarkodie’s social media post, widely interpreted as a jab at the president and the New Democratic Congress (NDC) government, has drawn backlash from Ghanaians. Critics recall his silence during former President Akufo-Addo’s tenure despite his vocal criticism of corruption and the energy crisis during Mahama’s earlier presidency from 2012 to 2016.

Prophet Mensah’s fiery ultimatum comes amidst lingering accusations that Sarkodie subtly supports the New Patriotic Party (NPP). His 2020 collaboration with Kuami Eugene, "Happy Day," which referenced then-president Akufo-Addo, further fuelled these speculations.

President Mahama, now the 14th President of Ghana, achieved a historic political comeback with a landslide victory in the December 7, 2024, elections, alongside Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the first woman to hold the position.