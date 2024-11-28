Chris Attoh reveals how a woman’s false claims sparked gay rumours

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has spoken candidly about an incident that left a lasting mark on his career and personal life. In an interview on Joy Prime on November 27, 2024, the actor revealed how a woman’s false claims against him led to rumors that he was gay, significantly impacting his hard-earned reputation.

Chris Attoh is celebrated as one of Ghana’s most accomplished actors, known for his roles in films and TV shows that have captivated audiences both locally and internationally. However, his rise to fame has not been without its challenges. The seasoned actor reflected on how one such challenge tested his resolve early in his career.

Chris Attoh recounted a troubling encounter during his early years of success, a time when he was frequently hosting high-profile shows. After one such event, a woman approached him backstage with seemingly ulterior motives.

“She came in under the disguise of being a costumier. She was so beautiful that I could have easily fallen for her temptation, but I didn’t. She was disappointed that I didn’t give in,” Chris Attoh revealed during the interview.

He added, “I asked myself, why would I take advantage of someone in my position? If I had done it, it would have come out as a bad story. So because I didn’t, she swore to spread rumors about me, saying I was gay. And sure enough, by the next weekend, the news was all over Graphic Showbiz.”

Despite the emotional toll of such accusations, Chris Attoh has continued to thrive in his career and personal life. Reflecting on his ability to overcome hardships, including the tragic loss of his wife, he credited his work as a source of purpose and resilience.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. I’ve been blessed through all the pain, and anything that has affected me negatively has inspired me to do better. My work is the reason why I keep going. If you’re on this planet, there’s a purpose for you, and it’s not just about chasing your dreams or personal achievements. So, I quickly turn to my work to keep moving forward,” he said.