Ofori One urges Ghanaian artistes to lower prices performance fees abroad

A Ghanaian event organizer based in Germany is calling on Ghanaian artistes to reconsider their performance fees when touring abroad.

Ofori One, a renowned event organizer, has expressed concerns over the high performance fees demanded by Ghanaian artistes for events held outside Ghana. In an interview with ZionFelix, Ofori explained that these high fees are discouraging event organizers and making it difficult for them to break even.

"If these artistes wouldn't agree to take modest fees that work for both parties, they should consider organising their own events," Ofori remarked.

According to Ofori, Ghanaian artistes should adopt a more moderate approach to pricing their performances. He suggested that charging reasonable amounts, such as €2000, would be more beneficial for both artistes and organisers. Lower fees, he believes, could lead to more frequent bookings, enhancing the artistes' exposure and sustaining the event industry abroad.

The conversation around performance fees for Ghanaian artistes has been ongoing, as the growing popularity of Afrobeats and Ghanaian music worldwide has increased the demand for live performances abroad. However, many promoters, especially those based outside Ghana, have raised concerns about balancing the costs of hosting events with the artistes' financial expectations.