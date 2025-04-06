Empress Gifty announces collaborative album with Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty has disclosed that she will be soon launching a collaborative album with singer Kuami Eugene.

According to the gospel artiste, the album would be expected to drop by October this year, the first time she would collaborate with Kuami Eugene.

This year, maybe by October, my album will be out. It is a project with Kuami Eugene. This is my first project with him.

On what inspired the gospel singer to embark on the project, she revealed that Kuami Eugene had contacted her, in hopes of having her on the project.

He called me, and he told me he has something for me. Sometimes you need to have connections with the person and I think, myself and Kuami have that connection and it is working for us.