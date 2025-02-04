Four black women have won album of the year at the GRAMMYs

Did you know that only 11 Black artists have ever won the GRAMMY for Album of the Year since the Recording Academy’s award show began in May 1959? In its 66 years of existence, only eight Black men and four Black women have been honoured with this prestigious accolade.

Each year, Black music lovers tune in with the hope that deserving Black artists will finally receive their due recognition. Although awards do not necessarily define an artist’s worth, winning a GRAMMY remains a milestone achievement.

As the 2025 GRAMMYs have come to a close, it is time to honour the trailblazing Black artists who have managed to break through barriers and earn this coveted award. Here are the 4 Black women artists who have made history by winning the GRAMMY for Album of the Year:

1. Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston secured her Album of the Year GRAMMY at the 1994 ceremony for the iconic 1992 soundtrack to The Bodyguard.

Houston’s unforgettable rendition of Dolly Parton’s "I Will Always Love You" propelled the album to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, earning her immense acclaim and numerous awards during the 1994 season.

2. Natalie Cole

Natalie Cole took home the Album of the Year award in 1992 for her album Unforgettable…With Love.

This album is cherished for its emotional renditions of her father Nat King Cole’s most memorable songs, creating a timeless tribute to his legacy.

3. Lauryn Hill

Ms. Lauryn Hill made history with her debut solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The critically acclaimed LP won the GRAMMY for Album of the Year at the 1999 ceremony, cementing Hill’s place as one of music’s greatest talents.

4. Beyoncé

Beyoncé finally won the elusive Album of the Year award at the 2025 GRAMMYs for her record Cowboy Carter.

Despite being the most awarded and nominated artist in GRAMMY history, this marked her first win in the category after being nominated four previous times.

"In winning Album of the Year with Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to claim the award in the 21st century. The last to do so was Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 26 years ago. Before Hill, it was Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston," marking Beyoncé as only the fourth Black woman in GRAMMY history to win this top honour.