Ned Nwoko accuses ‘political enemies’ of using Regina Daniels to tarnish his image

Senator Ned Nwoko has issued a press statement alleging that a “syndicate of pull-down-Ned” campaigners is exploiting his wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, to smear his reputation.
The statement comes amid widespread rumours of marital difficulties between the couple. In the latter part of the release, Nwoko addressed why he married the actress, how devoted he has been to her, and how she has become the focus of attacks from his political and personal rivals.
“Our customs and traditions do not frown upon polygamy. What I did was to marry her honourably, give her a name, and treat her with dignity,” the statement read.
Nwoko explained that contrary to social media speculation, his relationship with Regina has always been sincere and rooted in affection. “Our marriage has been public and transparent. Beyond the social media lifestyle, my world revolved around Regina. I pampered her and cared for her deeply, something everyone who has worked with me in Delta, Abuja, and elsewhere can attest to,” he stated.
The senator further lamented that Regina has now become an easy target for those seeking to undermine him. “It is disheartening to read all the filth being spread online. As the saying goes, when a wall cracks, the lizard finds its way in. Regina has become a weak point through which my political and personal enemies have been attacking me,” he added.
In his conclusion, Nwoko alleged that the smear campaign forms part of a wider plot to derail his political progress and ongoing development initiatives. “My decision to marry her properly according to tradition is now being twisted into a tool for political blackmail. This witch-hunt has been ongoing for years — an attempt to hinder my developmental strides and tarnish me now that I am a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he asserted.
The incident has reignited public debate over Regina’s marriage, with many accusing Senator Nwoko of using his political influence to intimidate her family. Regina further alleged that her siblings’ arrests were directly ordered by her husband after she refused to return to their home.