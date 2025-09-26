Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (22–26 September)

Ghana’s entertainment industry never stands still. Each week brings new revelations, controversies, and celebratory moments that set the tone for conversations across the country.

Your Weekly Pulse captures the highlights you may have missed this week , from emotional confessions to bold criticisms and unexpected acts of generosity. Here are the top five stories that made headlines:

1. Sarkodie shares biggest challenge ahead of Rapperholic Kumasi

In an interview, rapper Sarkodie opened up about the toughest challenge he faces in preparing for his much-anticipated Rapperholic concert in Kumasi. He admitted that organising a show of such magnitude requires both emotional and financial sacrifices, noting: “It takes more than music to put up a show of this scale.”

2. YOLO Actor Drogba appeals for financial help after alleged healing

YOLO star John Bredu Peasah, popularly known as Drogba, made a heartfelt public appeal for financial support following reports of a health struggle. He revealed that despite undergoing alleged healing at a church, he is still battling with medical bills. “I need help, I cannot do this alone,” he told fans.

3. NSA Boss warns Sarkodie ahead of Rapperholic Kumasi

The Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) issued a stern caution to Sarkodie over the upcoming Rapperholic concert scheduled at the Baba Yara Stadium. He stressed the need for proper security and crowd management to avoid chaos. Sarkodie responded, assuring fans that all safety measures were being taken seriously.

4. Shatta Wale stuns critics, offers to sponsor Sarkodie’s Rapperholic

In a surprising turn, dancehall star Shatta Wale announced he was willing to sponsor Sarkodie’s Rapperholic concert. Despite their long-standing rivalry, Wale declared: “I want to support my brother to make this concert a success.” The gesture shocked many fans, sparking conversations about unity in the industry.

5. Sarkodie breaks silence on alleged political ties

Responding to swirling rumours about his supposed connection to President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP, Sarkodie finally addressed the claims. He clarified: “I don’t do politics. I speak for the people. Any association is purely assumptions.” His response has reignited debates on whether entertainers should remain politically neutral.

This week’s stories carried a blend of grief, recognition, cultural debate, rivalry, and resilience, once again proving that Ghana’s entertainment scene remains vibrant, unpredictable, and full of surprises.