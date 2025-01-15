Pastor Andrews Ewoo, a prominent leader of the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church, has urged members of the congregation to avoid marrying individuals from other Christian denominations . Speaking to church members during a recent sermon, Pastor Ewoo emphasised the importance of adhering to the church’s teachings, particularly when it comes to choosing a life partner.

“I am advising you, members of the SDA Church, not to marry anyone who does not share our faith. If you are ready for marriage, choose someone from within the church rather than from a different denomination,” he stated emphatically. “There are many women in the church. Find one among them and marry.”

The pastor highlighted that interdenominational marriages are often prone to challenges arising from significant doctrinal differences between faiths.