5 players who were forced to retire prematurely

Footballers already have a short career span, but certain unforeseen circumstances can push that brief career to a premature end.

Recurring injuries, fitness issues, stress, trauma, and personal or family reasons are a few of the many reasons that might force a player to hang up their boots earlier.

Recently Real Madrid academy youngster, Marc Cucalon confirmed on Instagram that he has been forced to retire at the age of 19.

This decision came after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in 2022, and also suffered a bacteria attack soon after which meant that his knee never fully recovered.

Such is the story of many other players in times past, even though they were not forced to retire from the game as early as the Castilla player.

Here at Pulse Ghana, we profile 4 other players who were forced to retire prematurely due to injury.

Sergio Kun Aguero

Aguero was one of the best strikers of his generation. A major contributor to Manchester City's rise to prominence, he left the team as its all-time best scorer in 2021 to sign with Barcelona. A few months later, he retired due to a cardiac condition. Before that, injuries had already marred his career.

Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima

Ronaldo Nazario, one of the greatest football players of all time, led Brazil to victory in the FIFA World Cup in 2002. His incredible performances for Inter Milan, Barcelona, and Real Madrid earned him two Ballon d'Or awards, but his career was hampered by ongoing knee issues. If not for his recurring knee injuries, he would have accomplished much more. In 2011, he retired at the age of 34.

Jack Wilshere

Former England international Jack Wilshere announced his football retirement at the age of just 30. He came through the ranks of Arsenal academy to the senior team, but he was injured most of the time during his brief senior career. He was one of the most exciting players during Arsene Wenger’s time in charge of the Gunners. These days, Wilshere is a first-team coach for EFL Championship side Norwich City.

Raphael Varane

After sustaining a major knee injury, Raphael Varane decided to retire from football, as one of the game's top defenders of the past ten years. The former Real Madrid player ended his remarkable career after suffering a serious injury in his first game at FC Como, whom he had recently joined after leaving Manchester United.

Announcing his decision to leave the sport, the 31-year-old former French international said:

I hold myself to the highest standard, I want to go out strong, not just holding on to the game. It takes a big dose of courage to listen to your heart and your instinct.

Thiago Alcantara

Due to the numerous injuries, he has sustained in recent years, Thiago Alcântara announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 33.