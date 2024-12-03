56 people killed in Guinea football stadium disaster (VIDEO)

A controversial referee decision led to deadly violence during a football match in southeast Guinea on Monday.

The incident, which occurred during the final of a tournament honouring the country's military leader, Mamady Doumbouya, has resulted in the deaths of 56 people, according to Reuters.

The chaos began after a red card was issued in the 82nd minute of the match at the stadium in Nzerekore, one of West Africa’s largest cities. Fans, outraged by the decision, started throwing stones in protest.

The situation quickly escalated when police intervened, firing tear gas into the crowd. In the panic that followed, people were trampled, including children, as they rushed to escape the stadium.

Witnesses described the scene as horrific, with many falling to the ground and others attempting to climb over the stadium walls to flee.

The Guinean government has promised an investigation into the tragedy. Former president Alpha Conde, who was ousted in 2021, suggested the event was poorly organised, reflecting the country's ongoing political turmoil.

Doumbouya, who came to power after the 2021 coup, is expected to hold elections, but progress has been slow.

Many of the victims were minors, and video footage shared on social media showed bodies lying in the stadium. Opposition groups have criticised the government for using such tournaments to gain political favour ahead of the upcoming election.

This tragedy adds to a long history of deadly incidents at football stadiums worldwide, highlighting the need for better crowd control and organisation at sports events.