FA Cup: Hearts of Oak, Kotoko progress to Round of 32 as Samartex suffer elimination

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have made progress to the Round of 32 of the 2024 FA Cup, while Samartex was eliminated on the road.

Hearts of Oak made an emphatic statement in the MTN FA Cup on Sunday afternoon at the University of Ghana Stadium, dismantling Immigration FC 4-0.

A brace from Mawuli Wayo, together with Martin Karikari's and Stephen Appiah's goals, was enough to sail the Phobia through. Immigration FC couldn't pull a trigger as Hearts of Oak dominated and cruised past them to qualify for the next round.

At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Asante Kotoko marked their return to their favourite grounds with a dramatic 2-0 win over Future Stars. After a goalless first half, the Porcupine Warriors return with a stronger force, with Albert Amoah breaking the deadlock of the game in the 68th minute.

Albert Amoah cemented the victory for the Porcupine Warriors with another goal to end the road for Future Stars in the MTN FA Cup.

Elsewhere at the Nsekiyre Sports Arena, Ghana Premier League Champions Samartex 1996 were handed a shocking 0-2 defeat by their rivals, Bibiani Gold Stars.

Just 12 minutes into the first half, Micheal Nkoah broke the game’s tie to give the Miners the lead, and again in the 62nd minute, he doubled the lead, completing a brace for Bibiani to qualify for the Round of 32.

The Super Clash