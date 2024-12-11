Fenerbahce vs Athletic Club: Inaki score brace as Lions beat the Legends in Europa League

Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams netted twice as Athletic Club Bilbao secured a commanding victory over Fenerbahçe in the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday evening at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

The Lions had a dream start in Istanbul, taking the lead within the first five minutes. Gorka Guruzeta set up Iñaki Williams, who confidently finished to register his seventh goal of the season across all competitions.

Shortly after, Nico Williams was forced to leave the pitch with a suspected knee injury, a potential concern for Athletic Club in the weeks ahead.

Despite this setback, the Lions maintained their dominance, doubling their lead just before halftime as Inaki Williams found the net for a second time.

In the second half, Fenerbahçe were reduced to 10 men after Mert Müldür was shown a second yellow card by referee Irfan Peljto. This advantage allowed Athletic Club to comfortably control the game and secure the victory.

The win temporarily places Athletic Club at the top of the league phase standings, though their position could change after Thursday’s matches.

Inaki Williams at Athletic Club this Season

The Black Stars forward has been exceptional for the Spanish side. He has scored four goals in his last UEFA Europa League games this season for the Lions. In La Liga, he has netted four goals in 16 matches and provided four assists—the highest tally by any player on the team this season.