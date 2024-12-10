Former Sekondi Hasaacas player Kwabena Baidoo dies during NDC wild victory celebration

A wave of sorrow has swept through the Ellembelle District following the tragic passing of former Sekondi Hasaacas FC player, Kwabena Baidoo.

The heartbreaking incident occurred during the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) celebrations after their victory in the 2024 General Election.

Reports indicate that Baidoo lost his life in a motor accident while jubilating. The news was confirmed by his siblings, Charity and Emmanuel Quarm, leaving the family and football community devastated.

The NDC's victory, which saw them unseat the New Patriotic Party to reclaim power, was marked by nationwide celebrations.

Electoral Commissioner Madam Jean Mensah declared H.E. John Dramani Mahama and the NDC as winners, sparking joyous street celebrations across the country. Many described the victory as Ghana’s “second independence” after enduring eight years of economic hardship.

However, amidst the nationwide jubilation, the tragic loss of Baidoo has cast a shadow over the celebrations. It serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of safety during moments of excitement.

A cautionary tale for youth and footballers

Baidoo’s death is a sobering cautionary tale, not only for athletes but for the youth at large. Life is precious and irreplaceable, and moments of celebration should be approached with care and responsibility.

While death is an inevitable part of life, the manner in which it arrives can often be influenced by our choices. Baidoo’s untimely demise due to an accident underscores the need for vigilance and caution during festive occasions.