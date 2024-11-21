GFA to hold crucial stakeholders' retreat to revive 'broken' Black Stars

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced plans to hold a stakeholders' retreat aimed at addressing the challenges facing the Black Stars and other national teams.

The retreat, scheduled for November 28, 2024, will take place at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

It comes in the wake of the Black Stars' recent poor performances, including failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with no wins recorded in six qualifier matches.

In a press release, the GFA emphasised the need for collective action, stating:

Given the passion and concern shown by members and stakeholders of Ghana Football, as well as the general public, the GFA shall hold a Ghana Football Retreat to which members and all stakeholders shall be invited.

The retreat will bring together a wide range of stakeholders, including:

Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and the media

National Sports Authority (NSA)

Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG)

Former captains, players, and coaches

Supporters, traditional rulers, and football enthusiasts

Representatives from the Ministries of Sports, Finance, and Education

Authorities like the Ghana Revenue Authority and Ghana Tourism Authority

The purpose of the meeting is to gather views and perspectives from these diverse groups to develop a roadmap for enhancing the performance of the Black Stars and other national teams.

A call for patience and unity

The GFA acknowledged the frustrations of Ghanaians, assuring them of its commitment to fixing the issues plaguing Ghana football:

We appreciate the support and patience of the Ghanaian people and look forward to making amends in the future.