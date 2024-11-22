Ghana to know CAF Women's AFCON group stage opponents today, full detail of draw process

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has made public the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Morocco 2024 draw process.

The draw will occur at the Mohammed VI Technical Centre in Salé on Friday, November 22, 2024, at 1900 GMT.

The top 12 teams from Africa will compete in the renowned competition, with each team being split into three groups of four.

The 12 qualifying teams will be seeded into four levels according to their FIFA rankings, per the criteria. This tournament seeding guarantees a fair beginning distribution of teams.

Level 1: Nigeria, South Africa, and Morocco (host)

Level 2: Tunisia, Ghana, and Zambia

Level 3: Algeria, Senegal, and Mali

Level 4: DR Congo, Tanzania, and Botswana.

Morocco, as the host nation, will automatically occupy position A1, while defending champions South Africa will take position C1. The third team in Level 1 will be placed in position B1.

Detailed Draw Procedures:

To guarantee equitable and balanced groupings, the draw will adhere to a strict process. Teams from Levels 2, 3, and 4 will be divided into Groups A, B, and C using three different pots.

Pot C (Level 4):

The first ball drawn will go to Group A, position A4.

The second ball will go to Group B, position B4.

The third ball will go to Group C, position C4.

Pot B (Level 3):

The first ball drawn will go to Group A, position A3.

The second ball will go to Group B, position B3.

The third ball will go to Group C, position C3.

Pot A (Level 2):

The first ball drawn will go to Group A, position A2.

The second ball will go to Group B, position B2.

The third ball will go to Group C, position C2.

July 5–26, 2025, will be the dates of the 13th TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.