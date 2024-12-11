Invest in youth football development – Kwesi Appiah urges John Mahama

Former Ghanaian international and current Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), James Kwesi Appiah, has called on President-elect John Dramani Mahama to prioritize investment in youth football development for a brighter future in Ghana's football landscape.
Speaking during an interview with Asempa FM, Kwesi Appiah emphasized the urgent need for grassroots football investment, warning that without a strategic focus on nurturing young talent, Ghana risks losing its status as a powerhouse in African football.
He [Mahama] should try to invest in the developmental level. If we don't prioritize the future and only focus on the present, there will come a time when we won't have a future
The former Black Stars coach highlighted the nation's over-reliance on current football talents while neglecting long-term plans for future generations.
I think that is one of the nation's challenges right now because we depend on what we currently have instead of thinking about who we are developing to take over. We need to focus on that and provide the necessary support
Mahama's football vission
John Dramani Mahama, who secured 56.55% of the votes in the recent elections, will officially assume office as President on January 7, 2025. In addition to Appiah's appeal, the President-elect has pledged to secure Ghana's qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Adams Abdul-Salam, Member of Parliament for New Edubiase, reaffirmed this commitment on behalf of the incoming administration, promising robust policies and initiatives to strengthen Ghana’s football infrastructure and ensure the Black Stars’ success on the global stage.