Kwesi Appiah wanted to drop Ayew brothers and Wakaso from Black Stars - Ernest Thompson

Former Black Stars management committee member Ernest Thompson has made a surprising revelation about a tense moment in the history of the Ghana national team.

According to Thompson, former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah once considered excluding Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, and Mubarak Wakaso from the national squad.

Thompson disclosed that his intervention, along with the efforts of the management committee, was crucial in preventing the decision, which could have sparked significant controversy and disrupted team harmony.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Thompson recounted that Kwesi Appiah, frustrated by unresolved issues involving the players, proposed dropping them from the Black Stars. However, the management committee stepped in to mediate the situation and ensure a resolution.

At a point in time, Kwasi Appiah had problems with Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, and Wakaso. You remember that incident. Go back to history. He [Kwasi Appiah] wanted to drop them. He said he had dropped them. I’m telling you the truth now.

We [the Black Stars management committee team] said, Look, because of Jordan, Andre, and particularly their father Abedi [Pele], who is an icon, if you had problems with them in the team, we plead with you to go and see Abedi [Pele] and speak to Abedi because you can’t treat Abedi’s children that way. Let the father know, and see if the father can intervene.

It took Alhaji Hearts, who we called, to also go and speak to the boys about Kwasi Appiah’s concerns. Later on, Kwasi Appiah agreed, brought them back, and they came to save the team. So a lot of things happen at the management committee level [of the Black Stars]. You can check all these from George Afriyie.

The management team does good work, provided they stay within their purview.

Black Stars management committee dissolved following AFCON 2024 qualification failure

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially dissolved the Black Stars management committee after the team's failure to qualify for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The decision comes amid growing public dissatisfaction with the performance of Ghana's senior national team, which has struggled to meet expectations in recent years.

GFA plans retreat to revive national teams

In a bid to address the challenges facing Ghana’s national teams, the GFA has announced plans to hold a stakeholder retreat. The retreat will provide a platform for various stakeholders, including former players, coaches, administrators, and other key contributors, to share ideas and strategies to rejuvenate Ghana’s struggling national football teams.