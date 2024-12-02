Now I understand why Jose Mourinho would get angry – Michael Essien on life as a coach

Former Ghana international Michael Essien has opened up about life on the sidelines as a coach and the emotions involved in managing players.

Essien played under some of the best managers in the world, but his decision to learn the ropes of being a football coach has nothing to do with his time under these coaches.

Speaking to the BBC, he revealed that he just woke up one day and decided to try his hands at coaching.

I just woke up one day and thought, let me start doing something.

I started coaching so I could learn how it is to be a coach. Now I talk to a few of [my former managers]. Just normal talk - nothing tactical.

However, the ex-Chelsea midfielder admitted to learning a lot from those coaches. He also added that now he understands the emotions involved in being a manager, particularly how Jose Mourinho would get livid in the dugout.

I had some great, great managers that I was lucky to work under. I learned a few things from Jose and from Ancelotti - his calmness and how he manages his players, the way he tried to put his arms around his players.

Now I understand a bit more why Jose [Mourinho] would get angry.

Essien played under current Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelloti, at Chelsea, and Jose Mourinho’s spells at both Stanford Bridge and Real Madrid.