Ronaldo confirms YouTube star MrBeast as guest to ‘break the internet’

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally unveiled MrBeast as the special guest on his YouTube channel that he earlier announced will “break the internet.”

Ronaldo recently told former Manchester United colleague Rio Ferdinand that his next guest is much more well-known than he is, sparking speculations online on who exactly this person is.

And uploaded a teaser video on his YouTube channel, “UR Ronaldo” to that effect.

When the video was uploaded a lot of people believed the undisclosed guest would be MrBeast, a YouTube sensation whose real name is James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson and truly it is.

The partnership between MrBeast and Ronaldo appears to be a social media dream come true, as he has over 330 million members and a knack for creating viral content.

Speculations about this link-up were heightened when a leaked photo seemed to show both stars together.

MrBeast, a well-known figure on the site, is well-known for his videos and expensive charitable exploits. His most recent video has received 97 million views.

Now that the speculations are correct, the video of the two will definitely "break the internet" as suggested by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus star has uploaded the soon-to-be premiered video on his YouTube channel with the caption: “I meet MrBeast to break the internet!!

The video will be premiered at exactly 1400 GMT, that is 2 PM local time.