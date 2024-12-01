Serie A: Fiorentina v Inter Milan match postponed as Bove collapses on pitch, other players in tears

Today’s Serie A match between Fiorentina and Inter Milan has been suspended following a medical emergency involving midfielder Edoardo Bove.

The 22-year-old collapsed on the pitch during the 16th minute, shortly after a disallowed goal for Inter Milan. The match officials confirmed that the game was paused and will be rescheduled for a later date.

The match had kicked off as planned at 17:00 GMT, and both teams played the opening 15 minutes without incident. However, the shocking scenes unfolded when Bove collapsed away from the action, leading to immediate concern.

The Italian international, who is currently on loan to Fiorentina from Roma, had not been involved in any contact when he collapsed, suggesting a medical emergency.

Fiorentina and Inter players were visibly distressed, with several seen in tears. Both sets of players quickly gathered around Bove to shield him from the cameras as medical staff rushed to his aid.

An ambulance soon arrived at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, and Bove was taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment.

In light of the incident, the match between Fiorentina and Inter Milan will be postponed, with a new date to be confirmed later. Fans and players alike are hoping for a positive update on Bove’s condition following the frightening episode.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the 22-year-old has regained consciousness and breathing fine.

The entire football world is praying for the Italian to recover fully soon.