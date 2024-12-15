Super Clash: Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak - Preview, statistics, team news, predictions

Asante Kotoko will host Accra Hearts of Oak in the highly anticipated Super Clash on Sunday afternoon in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors will test their mettle against their archrivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Kotoko heads into this clash having won just one of their last five Ghana Premier League (GPL) matches while losing the other four. Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak have shown better form, with three wins, one draw, and one loss in their last five matches.

Currently, Kotoko sits 7th in the league table with 19 points from 12 games, while Hearts of Oak occupy 6th place with 18 points. A win for either side could significantly impact their positions in the standings.

Statistics

Asante Kotoko has scored three goals and conceded five in their last five GPL matches.

The Porcupine Warriors have won their last two encounters against Hearts of Oak.

Hearts of Oak have scored five goals and conceded just two in their last five GPL matches.

The Phobians are the second-best-ranked away team this season.

Asante Kotoko is yet to lose a game under the guidance of Prosper Ogum. He has guided the Porcupine Warriors in 4 matches, winning 3 and drawing 1.

Team news

Hearts of Oak: Abdul Aziz Nurudeen is fit and may feature against Kotoko.

Asante Kotoko: Winger Wisdom Fernando Bassy is set to make his first Super Clash appearance. However, new signing Kwame Opoku is unlikely to play in this game.

Prediction

Asante Kotoko 1-1 Hearts of Oak