'Tactically, I can coach Black Stars' - Ignatius Osei-Fosu

Sudan's assistant coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, has confidently declared his readiness to take charge of Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, should the opportunity arise.

According to Osei-Fosu, his tactical acumen and experience make him well-equipped to manage the team.

Osei-Fosu, alongside former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, recently led Sudan to secure qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), edging out Ghana and Niger in their group. This marks a significant achievement for Sudan and adds to Osei-Fosu's growing reputation.

Ghana’s AFCON setback

For the first time in two decades, the Black Stars failed to qualify for the AFCON, leading to intense criticism of head coach Otto Addo. Ghana's inability to win a single match in the qualifiers has fuelled calls from fans and pundits for Addo’s dismissal.

Amid the widespread dissatisfaction, Osei-Fosu has positioned himself as a potential replacement. Speaking to 3Sports, the former Eleven Wonders tactician expressed confidence in his readiness to manage the Black Stars, citing the mentorship he has received from Kwesi Appiah.

I think I need to learn more from Kwesi Appiah. But if he says, ‘Ignatius, you've been with me for one year now, and the Black Stars are calling you, I think you’re ready,’ I will take the job because tactically, I am capable of handling the Black Stars.

Uncertainty surrounding Otto Addo's role

Despite widespread criticism, reports suggest that Otto Addo may be retained as the Black Stars' head coach. However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has yet to issue an official statement regarding his future.