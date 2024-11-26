UCL: Partey shines in 5-star Arsenal performance, Haaland humbled in Man City bottle job

Tonight’s UEFA Champions League saw some interesting results across the various European cities. Some favourites conveniently cruised to big wins while others struggled in drama-filled fixtures.

The biggest game on the night was in Munich where Bayern Munich defeated 10-man Paris Saint Germain by a lone goal. Kim Min-Jae scored what proved to be the winner a minute after Ousmane Dembele received the first booking in the 37th minute. Dembele was later shown a second yellow card for tripping and was sent off three minutes before the hour mark.

In Lisbon, Ghana international Thomas Partey displayed another fantastic as Arsenal thrashed Rubin Amorim-less Sporting CP 5-1 in their backyard.

All of the Gunners’ goals were scored by different players – Martinelli, Havertz, Gabriel, Saka, and Trossard. Goncalo Inacio scored the consolation for the home side.

The surprising result on the night was in the game between Manchester City and Feyenoord. The Cityzens had taken a three-goal lead by the 53rd minute with a brace from Erling Haaland, sandwiched by one from Gundogan, and were on the way to a first victory in six games.

However, that changed quickly as the Dutch team switched to full gear to stun City with three goals in the last 15 minutes. Pep Guardiola’s men have now failed to win their last six games. And the 3-3 draw tonight makes them the first team in UEFA Champions League history to be leading a match by three goals as late as the 75th minute and fail to go on to win.

Other results on the night:

Slovan Bratislava 2 – 3 AC Milan.

Sparta Prague 0 – 6 Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona 3 – 0 Brest.

Inter Milan 1 – 0 RB Leipzig.