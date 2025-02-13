Businesses that will cash out on Val’s Day

Valentine’s Day is a day full of love, emotions, and endless opportunities. For some, it’s a special day to celebrate romance and create unforgettable memories.

For others, it’s a golden chance to explore new feelings or even turn a profit. Hearts beat faster, roses bloom brighter, and chocolates taste sweeter. Love is everywhere, and its magic is felt by everyone.

Whether you’re sharing a romantic moment or buying the perfect gift, Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love in all its forms.

At Pulse Ghana, we’ve rounded up some of the top businesses set to cash out on this special day.

Flower Shops

Like any occasion, businesses thrive on Valentine’s Day, but flower shops steal the spotlight. Roses, especially red ones, are a timeless gift that people can’t resist. Florists experience a massive spike in sales, with bouquets, custom arrangements, and delivery services in high demand. If you’re in the flower business, this is your time to bloom!

Chocolatiers and Candy Shops

Ghana-made chocolates, particularly heart-shaped boxes, are a Valentine’s staple. Gourmet chocolates, personalised candies, and themed treats sell like hotcakes. Women love receiving these sweet gifts, and men are more than willing to splurge on them.

Restaurants and Bakeries

Romantic dinners, special Valentine’s menus, and couple deals attract customers looking to celebrate with a memorable meal. In Ghana, traditional dishes like rice balls ‘Omo Tuo’ and special ‘fufu’ meals are a hit, especially when lovers want to try something different. For Gen Zs, fast-food spots like KFC and pizza joints are the go-to for a fun and casual vibe.

Tech and Gadget Stores

Young people are all about practicality and style, and what better way to mark the occasion than with gadgets? Mobile phones, smartwatches, headphones, and personalised tech accessories are highly sought-after gifts during this season.

Photographers

Couples love capturing their special moments, and Valentine’s Day is no exception. Photography services are in high demand as couples book sessions to immortalise their love. If you’re a photographer, this is your time to shine!

Wine and Champagne Retailers

Nothing sets the mood for a romantic celebration like a bottle of wine or champagne. Alcoholic beverages are often purchased for intimate dinners or toasts, making this a lucrative season for retailers.

Art and Craft Sellers

Handmade or personalised items, such as paintings, sculptures, or DIY kits, are unique gifts that many people appreciate. These thoughtful creations add a personal touch to Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Gift Shops