IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Isabella Marian Osei-Kusi, Head of Legal & Company Secretary, Old Mutual Ghana

From guiding her schoolmates as a senior prefect to leading complex legal operations at Old Mutual Ghana, Isabella Marian Osei-Kusi has built a career on curiosity, courage, and commitment. Her story is one of turning early passions into professional milestones while paving the way for women to thrive in leadership.

The International Women’s Month 2026 “Give to Gain” campaign celebrates mentorship, generosity, and the deliberate creation of opportunities. Its message is simple yet profound: when women invest in their growth and the growth of others, entire organisations and communities benefit.

As part of Pulse Ghana’s IWM 2026 series, we spotlight Isabella Marian Osei-Kusi. Her journey demonstrates how early curiosity, persistence, and principled leadership can carve pathways for both personal success and broader impact.

Inspiration and Early Leadership Journey

Isabella Marian Osei-Kusi, Head of Legal & Company Secretary, Old Mutual Ghana

Isabella’s interest in law grew from a natural desire to help people and a love for reading. She recognised early that combining these interests could shape a purposeful career.

Her leadership instincts appeared at a young age. She served as senior prefect during secondary school, learning the importance of responsibility, organisation, and guiding others. These formative experiences set the tone for her approach to leadership today.

Career Growth and Professional Milestones

Her professional journey gained momentum in 2019 when she was tasked with managing an entire legal department after the head of legal left. “It was difficult. It was challenging. I survived,” she recalls.

Since joining Old Mutual over six years ago, Isabella has managed the legal space almost single-handedly for five years, overseeing its growth and development. She reflects, “It's been quite a journey, but it's been worth it.”

Leadership Roles and Achievements

Isabella Marian Osei-Kusi, Head of Legal & Company Secretary, Old Mutual Ghana

Despite identifying as an introvert, Isabella has embraced high-profile responsibilities. She chairs both the procurement committee and the new stakeholder partnership committee. “On a normal day, I wouldn't have even tried at all, but today I've learned a lot and I'm happy that I've taken up those positions,” she says.

Her ability to step beyond personal comfort zones highlights the courage and commitment that define her leadership style.

Women Leadership and Inclusion

Isabella Marian Osei-Kusi, Head of Legal & Company Secretary, Old Mutual Ghana

The company also invests in women-focused training programs, which Isabella says have shaped her leadership: “Since I joined Old Mutual, I've had the opportunity to be part of a lot of training programs that are solely even dedicated for women and it's helped even shape who I am as a leader today.”

Inclusivity and diversity remain central to the organisation’s culture, creating space for women to grow and lead with confidence.

Leadership Philosophy

For Isabella, leadership begins with self-awareness. Understanding personal strengths, weaknesses, and triggers allows her to serve others more effectively. Integrity is non-negotiable in her approach.

“Integrity cannot sustain a win. It's temporal, but it's a difficult thing to say that you want to go by the book at all costs,” she explains.

These principles guide her decisions and interactions, helping her become a more principled and impactful leader.

Advice for the Next Generation

Isabella Marian Osei-Kusi, Head of Legal & Company Secretary, Old Mutual Ghana

Isabella encourages young women to be assertive and confident. “Own your voice. Speak up. Even when your voice is shaking, you still speak up. Don't wait to be called on to speak. Your ideas are valuable, so share them,” she says.