IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Loretta Adom-Teriah, Head of Human Capital, Old Mutual Ghana

Opportunities often favour those who are prepared, and for Loretta Adom-Teriah, preparation has been a defining principle throughout her career. Her professional journey reflects a deliberate commitment to growth, mentorship, and impact, shaped by a clear focus on creating opportunities not only for herself but for others.

From managing credit in a financial institution to leading human capital at Old Mutual Ghana, her story demonstrates how vision, discipline, and a people-centred approach can transform workplaces and nurture future leaders.

As part of Pulse Ghana’s International Women’s Month 2026 series, we spotlight Loretta Adom-Teriah, Head of Human Capital at Old Mutual Ghana. Her leadership combines strategic direction with a strong emphasis on inclusion, accountability, and talent development.

Career Journey and Early Growth

Loretta Adom-Teriah, Head of Human Capital at Old Mutual Ghana

Loretta Adom-Teriah began her career in a financial institution, where she managed credit operations before transitioning into human resources. She later led a recruitment team and progressed to overseeing a full human capital function within the same organisation. Her move to Old Mutual Ghana as a senior human capital consultant marked a key step in her career progression, positioning her for greater responsibility.

Reflecting on her journey, she said, “Fast forward, great men have believed in me, I've prepared for the opportunity, and yes, opportunity came. I got this role to lead the human capital team of Old Mutual Ghana.”

Her experience underscores the importance of readiness and perseverance, showing how consistent effort and preparation can align with opportunity to shape leadership outcomes.

Creating Opportunities and Mentorship

Loretta Adom-Teriah, Head of Human Capital at Old Mutual Ghana

A defining aspect of Adom-Teriah’s leadership is her commitment to developing others. She takes pride in creating opportunities for young talent and in seeing the broader impact of those efforts across teams and the organisation.

“You get fulfillment when you see that the one step or the one room you created for someone translates into impacting not just personal development for one person, but it moves to other person and, possibly, to a whole generation,” she explained.

Her perspective highlights the ripple effect of mentorship, where investing in one individual can influence many others and contribute to long-term organisational growth.

Workplace Culture and Gender Inclusion

Loretta Adom-Teriah, Head of Human Capital at Old Mutual Ghana

At Old Mutual Ghana, inclusion and meritocracy are central to the organisation’s culture. Adom-Teriah emphasised that equal opportunity is embedded in the company’s processes, starting from recruitment through to career development.

“Old Mutual Ghana is a very good learning organization, and we are very much focused on creating equal opportunities for all. You definitely need to get it right; you need to be the best talent for the role, irrespective of male, female.”

She noted that this commitment extends beyond hiring practices to policies that support employees in practical ways. Enhanced maternity leave and a one-month paternity leave policy are among the measures designed to support working families and promote shared responsibility at home.

These initiatives reflect a broader understanding of inclusion, where organisational policies and culture work together to create an environment in which women can thrive.

Leadership Philosophy

Loretta Adom-Teriah, Head of Human Capital at Old Mutual Ghana

Adom-Teriah views leadership as a responsibility that goes beyond managing tasks to shaping people and outcomes. Her approach is grounded in accountability, both for performance and for the growth of those within her team.

“Leadership is not rosy. It is get onto the wheel and you own the process, you own the job. You need to be accountable for the individuals, not just on your job, but for the individuals' both personal and professional growth,” she said.

Her philosophy reinforces the idea that leadership requires active engagement, ownership, and a commitment to developing others alongside achieving organisational goals.

Advice for the Next Generation

For aspiring women leaders, Adom-Teriah emphasises the importance of self-investment and preparation. She encourages individuals to take ownership of their development and to position themselves for future opportunities.

“As a leader, you need to invest in yourself. Opportunities won't just fall on your lap. You need to be prepared for these opportunities. So sacrifice now, invest in yourself, and you'll definitely reap the benefits later,” she advised.

Her message aligns with the broader theme of International Women’s Month 2026, reinforcing the value of preparation, mentorship, and intentional growth.