A big belly can be special, especially in some parts of Africa, such as Kenya and Ethiopia, where certain tribes regard it as a symbol of respect, status, and abundance, particularly for men. The story, however, is not the same in other parts of the continent and beyond, where many regard it as a major source of insecurity, worsened by the age of social media.

Often the focus of social media trolls, it has become a trend, especially when most people, including women feel pressured to get a flat tummy. It looks good in photos, boosts confidence, and fits the “snatched” look seen all over TikTok and Instagram. But behind the perfect picture and tight corsets lies a growing health concern that is rarely discussed. As much as you want to get a flat tummy, try to do it healthily. Here are some dangers of trying to achieve a flat tummy:

1. Extreme Dieting and Starvation

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people think starving themselves is the fastest way to get a flat tummy, but it actually harms the body. When you eat too little, your body goes into “survival mode”, slowing down your metabolism and burning fewer calories. You may lose weight at first, but it quickly returns once you start eating normally. Starvation also causes fatigue, dizziness, and nutrient deficiencies, making you weak and more prone to illness. For women, it can lead to missed periods and long-term health issues like weak bones. Mentally, extreme dieting creates stress, guilt, and unhealthy eating habits such as bingeing or purging. Starving yourself may seem effective, but it damages your body and mind more than it helps.

READ ALSO: 5 Simple Hacks to Ease Stress and Strengthen Your Mental Health as a Man

2. Use of Unsafe Flat-Tummy Teas and Pills

Many “flat-tummy” teas and slimming pills promise quick results, but they often contain strong laxatives or harmful ingredients. These products only flush out water and waste, not actual fat, so any weight loss is temporary. Overusing them can cause dehydration, diarrhoea, stomach pain, and nutrient loss. Some unregulated products may even harm your liver, kidneys, or heart. Doctors warn that your body already detoxes naturally, so you don’t need special teas or pills. Detox teas and slimming pills may seem like an easy fix, but they can seriously damage your health and don’t lead to real, lasting weight loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Waist Trainers and Corsets

Waist trainers and corsets have become very trendy, especially on social media, where they are often promoted as quick ways to get a “snatched” waist or flat tummy. While they can make your waist appear smaller temporarily, the effects are only cosmetic and can be dangerous if used for long periods. When worn tightly, waist trainers squeeze your internal organs, including the lungs, liver, and intestines, into unnatural positions. This pressure makes it difficult to breathe properly and may cause dizziness, shortness of breath, or even fainting. Reduced blood circulation can also leave you feeling weak or light-headed. In addition, the tight compression can force stomach acid upward, leading to heartburn or acid reflux. Over time, this may affect digestion and cause lasting discomfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors warn that waist trainers do not burn fat or strengthen your core muscles. Once you take them off, your body returns to its natural shape. The only safe and effective way to achieve a toned stomach is through regular exercise, a balanced diet, and maintaining good posture. Waist trainers may create the illusion of a flat tummy, but they can harm your breathing, organs, and digestion. The risks far outweigh the temporary appearance they offer.

4. Body Image Issues and Anxiety

Social media is filled with pictures of people showing off flat tummies and “perfect” bodies. Constantly comparing yourself to these images can make you feel insecure or unhappy with how you look. Over time, this can lead to low self-esteem, anxiety, or even depression, especially when you start believing you’re not good enough unless you look a certain way. It’s important to remember that many of these photos are edited or filtered, and everyone’s body is different. True confidence comes from feeling healthy and comfortable in your own skin, not from trying to match unrealistic online standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion