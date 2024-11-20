2 arrested as GRA intercepts smuggled guns and weapons at Tema Port

In a major security breakthrough, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has arrested two individuals in connection with an attempted smuggling of weapons into the country through Tema Port. The seized items included 53 sidearms, 74 magazines, and 65 live rounds of ammunition, concealed in a 40-foot container with registration number MEDU 449-6951.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, 20 November 2024, the Commissioner of GRA-Customs, Brigadier General Zibrim Bawah Ayorrogo, revealed that the concealed items were discovered on Friday, 15 November, during a routine inspection by customs officers at the Golden Jubilee Terminal.

The 40-foot container, declared to contain vehicles and personal effects, arrived at Tema Port from the United States of America. During a routine examination of the container, conducted in the presence of the declarant and the agent, customs officers discovered 53 sidearms, 74 magazines, and 65 live rounds of ammunition concealed in three suitcases. The customs team immediately alerted the GRA Intelligence and Investigative Unit and the Preventive Unit.

Upon verification, the GRA intelligence team confirmed the presence of the concealed weapons, which were seized along with other items for thorough examination. The agent and the consignee's representative associated with the container were also arrested and handed over to the Marine and Railway Police Station in Tema for further investigations.

In his statement, Brigadier General Ayorrogo stressed the importance of obtaining proper authorisation for importing firearms and ammunition into the country.

The non-declaration and concealment of firearms, magazines, and live ammunition amount to smuggling, in violation of Section 138 of the Customs Act 2015 (Act 891). Importers intending to bring firearms and ammunition into Ghana must first secure the necessary licences and permits from the Ministry of the Interior.

He warned that unauthorised importation of arms and ammunition is a criminal offence under Ghanaian law and poses a significant threat to national security and public safety.

The smuggling of weapons and ammunition fuels criminal enterprises, escalates violence, and endangers innocent lives. Engaging in such illicit activities is not only illegal but punishable under the laws of Ghana.