I will abolish the betting tax in my first budget – Ato Forson says betting tax has failed  

Ghana's Finance Minister-designate, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has promised to abolish both the betting tax in his first budget if confirmed.

Speaking before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Monday, January 13, Dr. Forson argued that the current betting tax has failed to meet its objectives and should be scrapped.

I insist that the betting tax must be abolished, and as Finance Minister, I will abolish it in my first budget because it has failed.

He explained that the tax had not generated the expected revenue and had only placed a heavy burden on the betting sector without benefiting the wider economy.

In addition to his stance on the betting tax, Dr. Forson reaffirmed his opposition to the controversial E-levy. He made it clear that his position on the levy remains unchanged, and he will work to implement a more sustainable and effective tax system that promotes economic growth while alleviating unnecessary pressures on the public.

Dr. Forson’s comments reflect his commitment to reforming Ghana’s tax policies in a way that supports long-term economic development and addresses the concerns of citizens and businesses alike.

Advocacy to abort tax

The 10 percent betting tax introduced by the previous government has been described as a nuisance tax with some section of the public consistently advocating against it. The Ghanaian betting community, largely comprising the youth, also kicked against the introduction of the tax.

Others, however, argued the 10 percent was too high and pushed for a reduction of the percentage which the NPP government failed to adhere to.