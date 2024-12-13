Noise pollution in Accra: Why is it so loud?

When I first landed in Accra, I was captivated by its vibrancy—the bustling markets, the colourful streets and houses, and the warm, friendly greetings from strangers. However, one aspect of this lively city that surprised me was its soundscape. Coming from a city in Switzerland, where noise exists but is more controlled, I was unprepared for the relentless symphony of sound that defines Accra.

The noise levels in Accra reflect the reality of many major cities around the world. From dawn to dusk, the city echoes with the sound of heavy traffic—taxis, cars, and trotros honking incessantly. Street vendors shout their wares, their voices competing with the clanging and hammering of construction sites scattered across the metropolis. Adding to this are the planes landing and taking off from the airport located in the heart of Accra.

Then there’s the music. Loudspeakers on street corners blast afrobeats, pop, gospel, or reggae. But the music in the bars and clubs takes it to a whole new level. The first time I walked into a bar in Accra, I was shocked by the sheer volume. The speakers were so loud that the music often distorted into clattering noise, making conversation impossible.

While loud music in clubs is expected—and perhaps even appreciated—it shouldn’t reach unbearable levels. Excessive sound detracts from the overall experience. Turning down the volume a little would allow people to enjoy the music to the full and, especially in bars, to have conversations without shouting over the noise.

Curious if I was alone in my discomfort, I raised the issue with my Ghanaian colleagues. I found out that many of them shared my unease. This feeling is far from unique. According to Graphic Online, there are countless reports of residents in Accra enduring excessive noise levels well above the recommended thresholds for community environments.

The cacophony of noise in Accra does more than disturb the public peace—it poses serious risks to public health.

Research shows that noise pollution contributes to hearing loss, tinnitus, and hypersensitivity to sound. But its effects go much deeper. Noise pollution has been linked to exacerbating cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, sleep disturbances, stress, mental health issues, and cognition problems, including memory impairment and attention deficits.

More worryingly, noise can contribute to learning disabilities and low birth weight in children.

A quieter environment would be desirable for the citizens of Accra. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is responsible for measuring and monitoring noise levels, with prescribed limits of 55 decibels during the day and 48 decibels at night. However, these limits are often exceeded and, in my experience, enforcement appears to be inconsistent or lacking.

The EPA recently announced new plans to tackle noise pollution. Although the details and timetable for implementation remain unclear, this announcement is a step in the right direction. But in order to bring about meaningful change, the introduction of new regulations must be followed by effective enforcement.

In the meantime, raising awareness of noise pollution and its effects is crucial. Small actions can make a big difference. For instance, the next time you find yourself in a bar where the music is too loud, don’t hesitate to ask the staff to turn it down a notch. In addition, the annual Noise Awareness Day, held every year on the last Friday in April, is an opportunity to educate the public about the importance of reducing noise pollution.