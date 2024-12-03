Sowutuom NDC organiser bags 10-year jail sentence for inciting election violence

A Circuit Court in Accra has sentenced Mohammed Ibrahim, popularly known as Commander Kanawu, to 10 years in prison for inciting violence and disseminating false information.

Ibrahim, who served as the Sowutuom Branch Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was convicted following the circulation of a viral video in which he made inflammatory remarks.

The Ghana Police Service had previously declared him wanted, offering a GHS50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

In the video, Ibrahim accused the Interior Minister and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of engaging in fraudulent police recruitment to influence the upcoming elections.

He further issued threats to harm several public officials, including IGP George Akuffo Dampare, Interior Minister Henry Quartey, and Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensah. Referring to 2024 as “All Die Be Die,” he warned these officials and dared authorities to arrest him.

Mohammed Ibrahim's 10-year prison sentence serves as a clear warning that inciting violence and disseminating false information, particularly during an election period, will not be tolerated. The severity of the punishment highlights the commitment of the judiciary and law enforcement agencies to maintain peace, order, and the rule of law.