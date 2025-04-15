Appiah Stadium is a ‘security threat’ to Pres. Mahama – Prophet Kumchacha warns

Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has strongly criticised Frank Kwaku Appiah, widely known as Appiah Stadium.
According to him, Appiah Stadium’s conduct towards President John Mahama and other government officials at various public events constitutes a serious security threat.
In a video shared on social media, Prophet Kumchacha expressed concern over the situation:
Appiah is misconducting himself and should be called to order by the National Security. I have no issue with President John Mahama—I respect him—but I know when and how to approach him. I may visit him at home or at the Jubilee House. Many people went to school with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, but today, because of his status, his former schoolmates cannot simply approach him in public.
He further called on national security agencies, including the Ghana Police Service, to intervene and caution Appiah Stadium.
What Appiah Stadium is doing poses a security threat. I have watched several of his videos, and I have tried reaching out to him but without success. There have been occasions where the President is seated in his car surrounded by his security detail, and Appiah Stadium forces his way through just to greet him.
He added:
I even saw a video in which Appiah Stadium was chasing after the President’s moving vehicle—which is undoubtedly a serious security concern. In this world, when enemies seek to harm you, they often use someone close to you.
Meanwhile, Appiah Stadium has defended his actions, stating that President Mahama is a sincere and kind-hearted leader who has always treated him with respect and affection, even referring to him as a father figure.