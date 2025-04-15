Appiah Stadium is a ‘security threat’ to Pres. Mahama – Prophet Kumchacha warns

Appiah is misconducting himself and should be called to order by the National Security. I have no issue with President John Mahama—I respect him—but I know when and how to approach him. I may visit him at home or at the Jubilee House. Many people went to school with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, but today, because of his status, his former schoolmates cannot simply approach him in public.