Asanteman seeks Mahama's intervention over Dormaahene’s attacks on Asantehene

The Ahene Nanahene of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Nana Kwame Mensah Bonsu, has urged Chief of Staff Julius Debrah to notify President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to caution Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, over what he described as persistent verbal attacks on Asanteman.

He noted that the Presidency must swiftly step in and advise Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, who also serves as a High Court judge under the legal name Justice Daniel Mensah, to refrain from making further remarks against the Asantehene and the Ashanti Kingdom.

In an interview with Adum TV on August 24, 2025, Nana Kwame Mensah Bonsu further cautioned that if the Presidency does not act and Dormaahene continues with his comments, Asanteman will be forced to respond.

I am pleading with the Presidency, and I am pleading with Julius Debrah to tell the President that if Dormaahene doesn't take care and misbehaves again, we will advise ourselves. Julius Debrah, I am pleading with you. This is Kwame Bonsu speaking

He warned.

If Dormaahene is not advised and the government fails to intervene, and he continues to speak against us, we will advise ourselves. This is Ahene Nanahene speaking. I am telling you to speak to the President and Vice President to caution Dormaahene.

He also emphasised that lasting peace between Dormaahene, who is President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs and Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, and the Asantehene will only be possible if Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II offers a personal apology to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and seeks his blessing.

Nana Kwame Mensah Bonsu added.

I have asked the government to advise him so that we never again hear such remarks from Dormaahene, or else we will also advise ourselves.

His remarks follow Dormaahene’s recent controversial comments regarding the Asantes, where he openly questioned the authenticity of the Golden Stool, known as Sika Dwa Kofi.

He claimed the stool appeared “welded” when publicly displayed, disputing the long-held belief that it was summoned from the heavens by the high priest Okomfo Anokye.

Speaking at the launch of the Bonokyempem Council in the Bono Region on August 14, 2025, Dormaahene said:

If anyone tells you they can summon something to descend from the sky, I, Agyeman Badu II, am saying it is a lie. Didn't you see when the Golden Stool was recently outdoored, it looked welded? Didn't you see?

According to historical accounts, however, the Golden Stool descended from the skies in a cloud of white dust amidst thunder, landing on the lap of the first Asante King, Osei Tutu, by the command of Okomfo Anokye.

Dormaahene has, in recent times, positioned himself as a critic of what he considers misrepresented historical narratives in Ghana’s history.