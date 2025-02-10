‘Defend yourself; don’t be intimidated by Annoh-Dompreh’ – NDC G/A Youth Organiser

The Greater Accra Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Amos Blessing Amorse, has urged party supporters in the Ablekuma North constituency to defend themselves against alleged attacks from supporters of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).
His comments come in response to earlier remarks made by the Minority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, who sparked controversy after urging NPP supporters to unite and confront NDC supporters.
Speaking at a vigil organised by NDC supporters in the constituency on Sunday, 9th February, Mr Amorse condemned the Minority Chief Whip’s comments and encouraged party members to stand their ground and “protect their seat.”
If our leaders at the top will not ensure that NPP supporters are brought in line and made to obey the laws of this country, then as citizens, we will initiate our own ORAL. The NPP must understand that they are no longer in government and cannot take the law into their own hands. We have laws in this country, and we will ensure they are obeyed.
He further criticised the Ghana Police Service for failing to take action against the lawmaker, stating:
Police, IGP and all the security services up to date they have not been able to open their mouth, not alone invite him. Maybe after the tensions escalate, the IGP will come to his senses and know that when somebody misconducts himself, the law is there to deal with the person irrespective of his political office.
Meanwhile, tensions continue to rise in the constituency amid an ongoing dispute over the parliamentary results in Ablekuma North, with both candidates—Akua Afriyie of the NPP and Ewurabena Aubyn of the NDC—claiming victory in the 2024 election.