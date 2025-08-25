Double-Track under Free SHS Policy has negatively affected education - Haruna Iddrisu

The Minister of Education, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, has criticised the double-track system under the Free SHS policy as negatively affecting quality education.

Mr Iddrisu explained on Sunday, August 24, 2025, in a media briefing that the double-track system, introduced to ease congestion in SHSs, has negatively affected learning outcomes by reducing contact hours and study time for students.

The double-track system has impacted negatively on the quality and outcomes of education under the Free SHS policy. Students have fewer contact hours and less study time, which affects their performance.

MUST READ: Why Bibiani Gold Stars won 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament over Hearts of Oak

He further stressed out that the government, in order to be able to restore great sanity in the system, will have to tackle the lapses in that system by using three main approaches to achieve that.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added at a media briefing, as quoted by Citi News.

The government’s commitment to ending the system can only be realised at three levels: expanding infrastructure, strengthening digital resources in schools, and allowing private SHSs to absorb qualified students to ease the pressure

READ ALSO: Top 10 Best Universities in Africa According to QS World University Rankings 2026

To oversee the transition, the government has set up an 11-member committee to guide the reversal from double-track to single-track in SHSs and Senior High Technical Schools (SHTSs).

The committee, chaired by Prof. Peter Grant of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has been tasked to review the 2024/2025 academic calendar and propose a roadmap for the phase-out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its members include:

READ MORE: FIFA World Cup 2026 final draw to be held on December 5