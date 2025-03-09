Pulse logo
DR Congo places $5 million bounty on leaders of rebel group M23

09 March 2025 at 15:44

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government has announced a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest of three key figures associated with the M23 rebel group: Corneille Nangaa, Sultani Makenga, and Bertrand Bisimwa.

 Nangaa, formerly the head of DRC's electoral commission, now leads the Congo River Alliance, which includes M23, and has been actively addressing large rallies in cities under the group's control.

M23 Rebel Leader, Corneille Nangaa; he was the former EC of the country

Last year, a military court sentenced these three men to death in absentia for treason. Despite the bounty, apprehending them remains challenging due to the rebels' recent military successes, including the capture of Goma and Bukavu, major cities in eastern DRC.

The government also offers a $4 million reward for the arrest of two exiled journalists and others deemed accomplices. In response to the escalating conflict, President Félix Tshisekedi is seeking international support to impose sanctions on Rwanda, accused of backing M23—a claim Rwanda denies.

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi

The ongoing violence has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced hundreds of thousands, exacerbating the region's humanitarian crisis, its escalation leading to significant instability. In response, Germany suspended new financial aid to Rwanda, citing its purported backing of the M23 rebels

