Dr Dampare breaks silence after his removal and COP Yohuno’s appointment as IGP

The immediate past Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has broken his silence on his removal from office and the appointment of COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno as the new IGP.
In a statement dated 14 March and signed by his Executive Assistant, Nana Osei Afrifa, he expressed gratitude to former President Nana Akufo-Addo, traditional leaders, and civil society organisations (CSOs) for their contributions during his tenure.
The statement read:
ALSO READ: 6 key highlights of Dr George Akuffo Dampare’s tenure as IGP
He is particularly grateful for the opportunity to serve in the Ghana Police Service for the past 35 years, rising through the ranks from a General Constable to Inspector-General of Police, becoming the youngest Commissioner of Police as well as the youngest IGP in the Fourth Republic.
His many years in the service gave him the opportunity to serve as Director-General of almost all departments, including a record two stints as DG/Welfare and DG/Administration. He remains grateful to the Police Management Board (POMAB) as well as the rank and file and wishes everyone well.
The statement added:
Being appointed as Inspector-General of Police, the highest rank attainable for any police officer, gave him an incredible opportunity to serve. The contributions made by the rank and file of the Ghana Police Service to security, law, and order during his tenure have been enormous.
Dr Dampare also reaffirmed his commitment to the nation:
He wishes to express his continued dedication to Ghana, our beloved country, and his willingness to serve the nation he loves. Having served the Ghana Police Service for 35 out of his nearly 55 years of life with an unblemished record, he remains energetic, committed, and enthusiastic about serving his nation with discipline, honour, and integrity.
ALSO READ: Pres. Mahama charges IGP Yohonu to tackle bribery, corruption and abuse of power
Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama has officially sworn in Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).
The brief ceremony took place at Jubilee House on Friday, 14 March 2025, attended by top government officials, traditional rulers, and close family members of COP Yohuno.