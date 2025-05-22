Enioluwa: Nigerian star surprises his other with Caveman Timepiece; tribute to timeless love

#Featuredpost

Enioluwa Adeoluwa, a prominent Nigerian influencer and actor, most recently honoured his mother with a personalised Caveman Classic wristwatch for her birthday. This gesture was a heartfelt expression of gratitude for her unwavering love and sacrifices. The customised timepiece featured both their initials and a stylised image of a mother and child , symbolising the bond between the duo. Caveman Watches, Ghana's premier luxury watchmaking brand , founded by Anthony Dzamefe, is renowned for its handcrafted timepieces that blend traditional artistry with modern design.

The watch brand previously honoured notable personalities, including Nigerian music star Iyanya with an 18-karat gold watch, and Ghanaian fashion model GlennSamm, who serves as a brand ambassador. Additionally, Caveman Watches has gifted timepieces to influential figures such as the father of global superstar Beyoncé, Mathew Knowles, and Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy. Enioluwa's collaboration with Caveman Watches underscores the brand's commitment to creating meaningful, personalised gifts that resonate deeply with recipients. As Enioluwa aptly put it, "Sometimes, words fall short - but a Caveman timepiece speaks volumes."

Anthony Dzamefe, speaking about the collaboration with Enioluwa, said: “Our mission at Caveman is to create watches that don't just tell time - they tell stories. When someone chooses to mark a moment with a Caveman timepiece, they’re turning that moment into something eternal. Enioluwa’s tribute to his mother is exactly the kind of legacy we aim to preserve with every watch we craft.” For those looking to make a lasting impression, Caveman Watches offers customization options, allowing customers to engrave timepieces with names, dates, or messages that tell their unique stories. To explore these options and more, visit cavemanwatches.com .



Watch video here

About Caveman Watches: Caveman Watches is Ghana's first luxury watch brand, renowned for its handcrafted timepieces that blend traditional artistry with modern design. Established on 12th December 2018, the brand has received accolades, including the EMY Africa Awards’ Brand of the Year and the Ghana Manufacturing Awards’ Product of the Year for the Blue Volta Watch.