EOCO lists most common stolen vehicles in Ghana amid Interpol warning

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has disclosed that Honda CR-Vs, Ford F-150 pickups, Range Rovers and Dodge models are among the most frequently intercepted vehicles in its clampdown on stolen cars trafficked into Ghana. The revelation follows international concern, with Interpol previously describing Ghana as a lucrative destination for vehicles stolen mainly from North America.

Speaking to Joy News, Leo Anthony Siamah, Head of EOCO’s Legal Unit, cautioned prospective buyers to be particularly vigilant when considering these brands.

HONDA CR-V

“There are certain types of vehicles that are suspicious. For instance, the Honda CR-V series, the Ford F-150, the Range Rover, and I think the Dodge Ram. These are four brands that are very high in terms of the number of stolen vehicles that we recover. Most of them happen to be these vehicles. So, obviously, if you are going to purchase one of those vehicles, that should be a red flag for you,” he said.

Mr Siamah also expressed concern over the increasing availability of newer models, often in suspiciously pristine condition. He advised buyers to be cautious of vehicles that appear “too new and accident-free,” particularly 2023 and 2024 models, which deviate from the traditional importation of salvaged or accident-damaged cars.

The Ford F-150

“If you look at one of those vehicles that was recently released, maybe a 2023 model, 2024 model, which is accident-free, it should be a red flag for you. That should point you to doing extra, for instance, go to Interpol to find out whether or not that car’s status is stolen,” he urged.

While Honda CR-Vs, Ford F-150s, Range Rovers and Dodge Rams currently dominate EOCO’s recoveries, Mr Siamah emphasised that their investigations are not confined to these makes.

Toyota Corolla

“Would you go after a Toyota Corolla, for instance? Yes. We’ve gone after a couple of Toyota Highlanders and Honda Accords. So, it’s not like we have a preference,” he clarified.