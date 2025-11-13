Finance Minister presents 2026 Budget Statement in Parliament today

The Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, will later today present the 2026 Budget and Economic Policy Statement to Parliament. The statement is expected to outline government’s economic direction, revenue generation measures, and expenditure priorities for the year ahead.

This year’s budget presentation follows extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including industry leaders, civil society organisations, and development partners. It is therefore anticipated to be one of the most closely watched economic policy statements, setting the tone for Ghana’s medium-term growth agenda.

Ghana has recorded notable progress in economic stabilisation. Public debt has declined from 93.3% of GDP in 2022 to 44.9% by mid-2025, while inflation has dropped from 54.1% in 2022 to 8% as of October 2025. Additionally, GDP growth has doubled to 6.3% in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting signs of recovery and renewed investor confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 Budget is expected to focus on sustaining macroeconomic stability, deepening fiscal discipline, accelerating infrastructure and social development, expanding social protection, promoting education and youth empowerment, and driving job creation through private sector-led growth.

Key Expectations

Infrastructure Investment: Government is projected to more than double its allocation for road infrastructure, with over 60 major projects already ongoing. Increased funding is also expected for healthcare and education facilities across the country.

Beyond Stabilisation: Economic analysts are eager to see whether government policies will shift from stabilisation towards inclusive and sustainable growth, particularly given that capital investment stood at only 1.4% of GDP in the first half of 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: How to Access Your SSNIT Benefits Before Age 60 in Ghana

Policy Shift: This presentation marks the first full-year budget of President John Dramani Mahama’s administration since its return to power. It is therefore expected to reflect a new policy direction, distinct from the inherited fiscal framework that guided the 2025 budget.

As the Finance Minister takes the floor today, attention will be firmly fixed on how the 2026 Budget balances fiscal responsibility with the urgent need for economic transformation.

ADVERTISEMENT