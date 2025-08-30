Ghana confirms 22 new Mpox cases, total infections hit 446

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced the detection of 22 new cases of Mpox, pushing the country’s cumulative total to 446 infections as of 25 August 2025.

According to the Service, there have been no additional deaths or hospital admissions, with the national fatality figure still at one.

Mpox cases

READ ALSO: Ways Stress Affects Your Sex Drive

This update follows the 14 August report, when 37 new cases were confirmed, bringing the tally then to 409. Health experts continue to stress that Mpox spreads mainly through close physical contact with an infected individual. Common symptoms include fever, skin rashes, and swollen lymph nodes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GHS is urging the public to maintain strict hygiene practices and to seek immediate medical attention if they experience early signs such as fever, persistent headaches, muscle or body pains, and unusual rashes.

READ ALSO: Safety precautions you should take to avoid contracting Mpox

Background on Mpox

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease first identified in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. In Ghana, the first confirmed cases were reported in June 2022, during a global surge that prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

The country recorded its first set of recoveries just a month later, in July 2022, offering some reassurance that early treatment could help limit the spread. Since its arrival, Ghana has seen intermittent flare-ups of the disease. By November 2023, 34 cases had been reported across the country. The situation resurfaced in May 2025, when four new cases were detected in Accra and other regions, although no deaths were recorded.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the end of May that year, the national tally had risen to 45. A significant spike occurred on 27 July 2025, when Ghana recorded its first Mpox-related death and total infections surged to 257.

READ ALSO: GTA denies replacing Akan and Ewe greetings with Ga inscription at Nkrumah Memorial Park